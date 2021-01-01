Mainge reveals why he signed AFC Leopards’ two-year contract extension

The right-back has stated Ingwe have given him so much since he joined them from school almost three years ago

Yusuf Mainge has explained why he chose to extend his stay at Football Federation Premier League side AFC .

The right-back signed a two-year extension deal with the former champions and has now revealed reasons that persuaded him to stay longer with Ingwe.

“Pleased to announce that I extended my stay with this great club that is AFC Leopards,” Mainge wrote on his Facebook page.

“It is a club that has given me so much since I arrived in 2018 straight from school. I have worked with some fantastic coaches and players and I believe this is the perfect environment for my development as a player.”

Mainge also made promises to the fans who are eager to see AFC Leopards lift the Premier League as their efforts have been fruitless in more than two decades.

“We have aims as a group and I believe with hard work and dedication we will achieve them,” he added.

“To the fans who have been supportive all through my journey, I don't take it for granted and the only way I can show my appreciation is to give my best every time I'm out to represent the blue and white colours.

“God bless you. God bless the Leopards.”

Mainge was among the other two stars; Robinson Kamura and Jaffery Owiti who also signed two-year deals. After penning the extension deal, Owiti, who joined AFC Leopards in 2017, made his targets known.

“I feel great again to be part of the team,” the forward said. “AFC Leopards have always been my home which made it easy on the decision about renewing my contract.

“My target is to give my best and help the team win the league title and other cups.

“To the fans, I thank you for your continued support and I hope this season you will support us even more despite your absence from the stadium [due to Covid-19].

“We are hoping to bring smiles to our fans with a title this season.”

The contract extension for the trio is the first piece of business done by AFC Leopards in the mini-transfer window.