Maina: Tactician set to deputise Matano at Tusker FC

The position fell vacant after Charles Okere left for Harambee Starlets a couple of weeks ago

Tusker FC are engaged in talks with experienced coach George Maina with the intention to appoint him as the club's assistant coach.

The position fell vacant after the exit of Charles Okere to Harambee Starlets as the head coach to replace David Ouma who had left on mutual consent. The now Division One-side Naivas FC coach has emerged as the front runner to deputise Robert Matano.

"Tusker have approached me over the job and we are still negotiating," Maina told Goal on Saturday.

"I have not signed anything yet but we have agreed on most of the things and I am hopeful. Tusker are a good team, under a good coach and with quality players and I will be happy working there.

"But as I have said it is subject to confirmation."

Maina has in the past served at Posta Rangers under John Kamau, as well as Muhoroni Youth and Ligi Ndogo.

Recently, coach Matano stated they will have to work extra hard if they are to be crowned the 2020-21 FKF Premier League champions.

The Brewers are currently topping the 18-team table after the top-flight was halted following a directive from the government owing to a spike in numbers of positive coronavirus tests.

And with the teams waiting for the resumption of the league, the veteran Matano has said as much as he would wish his charges to stand up and be counted among the potential title contenders, he has warned them not to be carried away by the team’s top placing on the league chart.

"The league has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic and we are currently leading but that does not mean we rest on our laurels since there are many matches remaining before the completion of the season," the tactician stated.

"We need to keep on working hard to realise our dream since other teams are also thirsting for the title as well.

"Our closest challengers are also coming up very well and we have to maintain our momentum if we are to be home and dry in as far as winning the title is concerned. In other words, we’ll cross the bridge when we get there."