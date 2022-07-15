Mahrez signs new three-year deal at Man City

The Algerian winger has signed a new contract extension that is set to keep him with the Premier League champions until 2025

Riyad Mahrez has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at Manchester City until 2025. The Algerian winger had just 12 months remaining on his contract and would have been available for free at the end of the season.

City have been busy tying down a number of senior players to longer terms contracts with Rodri signing a five-year-deal earlier this week and an extension for Phil Foden expected to be announced in the near future.

Is Mahrez set for competition?

City have lost two wide players this summer with Raheem Sterling's £47.5m ($57m) move to Chelsea confirmed this week following the departure of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal in a £45m ($55m) deal.

The club could yet use some of the money to bring in a new winger but are prioritising strengthening other positions first with a left-back required and a possible move for Brighton's Marc Cucerella if Oleksandr Zinchenko joins Arsenal.

A potential new centre-back is off the shopping list with Nathan Ake set to remain at the club after Chelsea showed some interest.

Pep Guardiola's alternatives at right-wing include Academy player Cole Palmer, who is well thought of by the City boss and his staff, and Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez, who is mainly a striker but can also play wide.

How important is Mahrez to City?

He finished last season's title-winning campaign as the top scorer with 24 goals and only Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Ederson made more appearances.

In four seasons since his £60 million ($71m) move from Leicester, he has won three titles and was a key player on the way to the 2021 Champions League final.

He could become even more crucial this season with the arrival of striker Erling Haaland potentially changing the dynamic of City's attacks with the possibility of Guardiola using more traditional wingers.

What has Mahrez said?

"To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more," the 31-year-old said following the announcement.

"I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki [Begiristain] and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve.

"Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond."

Article continues below

Further reading:

Why Arteta wants Zinchenko reunion at Arsenal

Wrong side of Manchester! Solskjaer's message to Haaland

Why has Pep let Sterling go?