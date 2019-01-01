Mahrez outshines De Bruyne and Rodrigo to win Manchester City Player of the Month

The Algerian winger won the club's monthly gong for the second time since his arrival in 2018

Riyad Mahrez has been named Player of the Month for September.

Mahrez had 70 per cent of the total votes to fend off competition from teammates Kevin De Bruyne and Rodrigo.

The international was in stellar form for Manchester City last month, scoring three goals and laying two assists in five appearances.

The 28-year-old is gradually establishing himself as a key part of Pep Guardiola's squad.

After an underwhelming debut campaign at Etihad Stadium, the 28-year-old is gradually establishing himself as a key part of Pep Guardiola's squad.

The Algeria winger will be looking to continue his fine form when Manchester City visit at Selhurst Park for Saturday's Premier League fixture.