Mahrez joins Drogba, Yakubu, Adebayor, Salah in Premier League exclusive list

The Algeria international delivered an impressive performance for the Citizens and in the process achieved a great feat

Riyad Mahrez’s opener in ’s 5-0 thrashing of was his 100th goal involvement in the Premier League.

The feat ensured he became the sixth African player to reach the milestone after Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The international opened the scoring in his side’s encounter against the Clarets in the sixth minute after he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne.

100 - Riyad Mahrez's opener for City was his 100th goal involvement in the Premier League (59 goals, 41 assists), becoming the sixth African player to reach this milestone in the competition after Drogba, Adebayor, Yakubu, Mane & Salah. Centurion. #MCIBUR pic.twitter.com/OsGaSQp5pI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2020

The 29-year-old went on to score two more goals in the encounter to complete his hattrick for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Mahrez, thus, became the second African player to achieve the feat after former international Yaya Toure.

2 - Riyad Mahrez is only the second African to score a Premier League hat-trick for Man City after Yaya Toure against in March 2014. Super. #MCIBUR pic.twitter.com/H3UZukcpKy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2020

Mahrez has been in fine form for the Citizens since teaming up with the side in the summer of 2018 from Premier League rivals .

The forward has made more than 70 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City and played a key role as they won the Premier League, and League Cup.

Mahrez has now scored four goals and provided one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.

Victory over Burnley moved Manchester City to eighth spot on the Premier League table with 15 points from nine games.

The fleet-footed winger will hope to continue his blistering performances when Manchester City take on in a game on December 1.

Mahrez is currently the Desert Foxes captain and has 61 caps for the North African country. He skippered the side to win the 2019 in and has continued to make significant contributions for the team in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers.