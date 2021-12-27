'Big game, three points, now focus on Brentford' - Mahrez after Manchester City win over Leicester

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez has welcomed the three vital points collected in Sunday's Premier League outing against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The 30-year-old scored and provided an assist as the Citizens claimed a 6-3 win over their visitors.

Raheem Sterling scored a brace, with Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte, and Kevin De Bruyne also scoring.

The Foxes got their goals through Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho - who scored and assisted for both James Maddison and Ademola Lookman.

"Big game, [plus three points] and now some rest and focus on the next one," Mahrez went on to post on his official social media account.

The winger is expected to feature for Pep Guardiola's charges on Wednesday when they make a trip to Brentford, before playing Arsenal on January 1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Big game 🔥 +3 & now some rest and focus on the next one 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/7AMd2dj879 — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) December 26, 2021

Afterwards, the creative player will join Algeria in their quest to defend the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title they won in Egypt when the 33rd edition takes place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

The Desert Foxes, who defeated Senegal by a solitary goal in the 2019 final to be crowned as champions, are placed in Group E alongside Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Sierra Leone.

They are favourites to advance from the pool alongside the Elephants.

The first match for Algeria will be on January 11 when they play Sierra Leone at the Japoma Stadium in Douala. They will then play Equatorial Guinea four days later.

Article continues below

Their last group assignment, on January 20, will be against Ivory Coast who are expected to field Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha to help them push for goals.

This will be the fourth Afcon finals for Mahrez, who also played in 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions.

He has so far scored a total of six goals and provided two assists in the aforementioned editions.