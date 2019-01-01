Magwanga provides Nzoia Sugar injury update ahead of KCB visit

Nzoia Sugar showed their resilience when they played Gor Mahia and Sofapaka in their last two league clashes

head coach Godfrey Oduor is looking forward to a positive experience at Sudi Stadium on Wednesday against .

The club had managed to earn four points from in-form sides and in their last two outings. They beat Gor Mahia 1-0 at the Mumias Sports Complex which is their alternative home ground. Then a 1-1 draw followed against Sofapaka.

"The team is in good form and I cannot just wait for the first victory at home. God willing that win will come on Wednesday," Oduor told the club's website.

Vincent Ngesa and Brian Wepo will miss the Bankers' visit due to injuries but Collins Wakhungu could feature.

“As far as I am concerned the players are fit except for Ngesa and Wepo. Wakhungu will be assessed on Monday and an update will be provided later," the club physio Amir Magwanga stated.

Omwenga and Victor Omondi could line-up to face their old side if Frank Ouna will give them starting berths for KCB.

Omwenga left the Sugar Millers in 2017 to join before making the move to KCB last year. For Omondi, he joined the Bankers in 2018 after impressive form with Nzoia Sugar.

KCB won the first match between the sides 2-0 earlier this season, where Bethuel Warambo and Chrispinus Onyango were the scorers.