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3. Liga
team-logoVfB Stuttgart II
team-logoUlm
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Magenta or free-to-air coverage of VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on TV and via livestream on Wednesday?

3. Liga
VfB Stuttgart II vs Ulm
VfB Stuttgart II
Ulm

As part of this busy week of fixtures, VfB Stuttgart II will face SSV Ulm in the 3. Liga on Wednesday. Find out everything you need to know about the TV broadcast and live stream on SPOX.

VfB Stuttgart II host SSV Ulm this Wednesday (8 April) at 7 pm. The match will be played at the GAZi Stadium in Waldau.

MagentaSportWatch it live here

In this article,SPOXtells you how you can watch the match live on TV and via livestream today.

Magenta or free-to-air coverage for VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on Wednesday on TV and via livestream?

Anyone hoping for a free-to-air broadcast will unfortunately be disappointed. The public broadcasters are not showing any of the matches on matchday 32, and therefore not the clash between VfB II and Ulm either.

Instead, MagentaSport comes to the rescue. The pay-TV channel is offering a multi-match feed and a single match. An alternative is provided by the respective fan radio services of the two third-division clubs.

Topics of the week: What’s been happening at VfB Stuttgart II?

Over the weekend, VfB Stuttgart’s reserves took a big step towards securing their place in the division. They secured a 3-1 victory against direct rivals SSV Jahn Regensburg. The goals were scored by Noah Darvich and Abdenego Nankishi, who netted a brace. 

3. Liga
Alemannia Aachen crest
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
VfB Stuttgart II crest
VfB Stuttgart II
VFB
3. Liga
Hansa Rostock crest
Hansa Rostock
HRO
Ulm crest
Ulm
UMF

Topics of the week: What happened at SSV Ulm? 

Meanwhile, Ulm pulled off an impressive win against promotion contenders Verl. The Spatzen won 1-0 thanks to match-winner Niklas Kölle. 

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: Kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - 3. Liga

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: Line-ups

VfB Stuttgart II vs Ulm lineups

VfB Stuttgart IIHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestUMF
1
F. Hellstern
29
D. Nothnagel
13
T. Koehler
24
C. Olivier
16
L. Meyer
17
A. Nankishi
26
J. Diehl
10
N. Sessa
8
S. Di Benedetto
31
N. Darvich
27
M. Ouro-Tagba
39
C. Ortag
14
D. Dressel
18
L. Bazzoli
3
N. Vukancic
19
J. Meier
32
N. Koelle
20
M. Pepic
23
M. Brandt
11
D. Chessa
9
L. Roeser
43
L. Dajaku

3-4-3

UMFAway team crest

VFB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Willig

UMF
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Dotchev

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: Form

VFB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

UMF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: Head-to-head record

VFB

Last 5 matches

UMF

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

7

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: The tables

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