Magath warns Bayern they need to buy more 'top players' to improve Champions League hopes

The former head coach believes his old side need more quality in their ranks to improve in European competition

Felix Magath believes head coach Niko Kovac needs more top players at his disposal if he is to improve their performances in the .

The Bavarians are on the cusp of retaining their league crown and are already through to the DFB-Pokal final, but were knocked out of Europe's premier club competition at the last 16 stage by .

Additionally, Kovac's future is far from certain and Magath – who spent three years in charge of Bayern, winning two titles and two DFB-Pokal trophies – insists that he should be given time and a new crop of players to work with, especially with veteran stars the likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to depart..

As reported by Goal, Kovac will be fired by the Bayern hierarchy at the end of the season, even if he manages to secure a domestic double.

Thank you ALL for your unwavering support during this roller coaster of a season!



Tomorrow we finish the job TOGETHER! #packmas #FCBSGE #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/VAHNl7SHGZ — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 17, 2019

"Of course, we should not ignore the effect Niko Kovac had on the success of this team," Magath told Omnisport after Kovac led Eintracht to DFB-Pokal success at the expense of Bayern last season.

"I am convinced that he will be able to finish a difficult first year at Bayern Munich [by] lifting two trophies in May.

Article continues below

"However, he will need some more top players who proved themselves internationally to get back to the highest level throughout next year's Champions League campaign."

Bayern host Kovac's former side Eintracht in the final match of the season on Saturday and only need a draw to beat to the title.

They will then face in the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin on May 25.