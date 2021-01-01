Madoya on why Tusker's expectations are big in FKF Premier League

The midfielder has pointed out the leadership style of the Brewers as something that sets them apart from the rest

Midfielder Michael Madoya has explained why Tusker are different and a big club in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Madoya joined the Brewers three seasons ago from Zoo FC and he has now explained why the former champions are on a different level in Kenya in terms of leadership and expectations.

“Being at Tusker has been very different because here things are run professionally and it is a big team so definitely the expectations are big,” Madoya told the club’s portal. “Also, the financial aspect of the club and the general culture are different so it has been a huge learning process for me.”

The star believes he has been on a learning curve since he joined the Nairobi club although he has not enjoyed regular playtime time under Robert Matano especially this season notably due to injuries and stiff competition.

“I have grown a lot since arriving at Tusker and I continue to learn every day. The things that I was doing at Zoo I can’t do them here because I have to work harder and match up with the expectations. I believe being here will make me a better player,” he added.

Madoya had expressed his desire to win the FKF Premier League title with the 2011 KPL champions. Tusker are at the top of the Premier League table after 16 games and enjoy 36 points, six more than KCB who are second but have played fewer games.

“I have won individual trophies during my time at Zoo and now what remains is winning the league title,” Madoya, who won the Most Valuable Player (MVP), the Midfielder of the Year, the Fairplay Player of the Year and the New Player of the Year accolades in 2018 said.

“This is what I am working on now and dreaming of currently at Tusker. I believe if we win something as a team, I will have achieved a great feat and added a trophy to my cabinet.”

“So far so good at Tusker since I arrived. We have not won anything yet but this season, I can see we are doing good and I remain very optimistic that at the end of the season we will get something.”

Madoya and Tusker are expected to start training soon ahead of the May 12 game against KCB.