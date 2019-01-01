Maddison urged to snub Man Utd move by former Leicester boss Adams

The 22-year-old has been a standout for the Foxes since arriving from Norwich last summer

James Maddison has been urged to snub a move to by former Leicester manager Micky Adams.

The talented midfielder has been one of the club’s top performers this season, helping Brendan Rodgers’ side climb to fifth place in the league table after six games.

Maddison has been central to their early success, and former Leicester boss Adams believes the midfielder will only improve if he moves to or , as opposed to struggling Man Utd.

“Leicester have shown in terms of wages and ambition that they’re as good as anyone,” said Adams.

“Maddison would have to go to Manchester City or Liverpool to improve on what he’s got at Leicester.

“As a young man he’s just got to keep developing his game and working hard.

“He must not listen to the hype or get ahead of himself,” added former defender Adams. “That’s the time it bites you on the backside as a footballer.”

The 22-year-old has one goal and two assists in the league so far this season, having scored a late winner in his side’s latest victory over Spurs at the King Power Stadium.

His set-piece deliveries and attacking displays have been heavily praised, with his strike against ending a run of 31 shots in the Premier League without a goal.

His performances for Leicester in the last campaign were rewarded with a call-up to the senior team, with fellow youngsters Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount also included in the squad for the Nations League matches against and last October.

After drawing their opening two league games, Rodgers has guided Leicester to three victories in their last four outings, with their only loss coming in a narrow defeat to Man Utd at Old Trafford.

The Foxes have also won two games this season, with Maddison scoring in the victory over Newcastle in the second round, before being rested for last week’s Third Round win at Luton.

They host Newcastle on Sunday, with star man Maddison expected to overcome a knock sustained in the latter stages of the victory over Spurs.