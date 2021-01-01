Macharia: Midfielder named Tusker's best February player

The midfielder scored three goals for the Brewers to help them bag nine points out of the possible 12

Tusker FC have named midfielder Jackson Macharia as February's finest player after some quality displays in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

In the aforementioned month, the midfielder was on top form and helped the team collect three wins out of the four played.

The creative midfielder started the month by scoring a late winner in the 1-0 victory over Wazito when he connected with Henry Meja pass, rounded the keeper before cooly slotting home.

Macharia continued with his fine form against Posta Rangers where he scored the opening goal in the 4-1 win. In that particular match, teenager Meja grabbed a brace with Luke Namanda scoring another one. Ezekiel Okare struck the only goal for the Mailmen.

The final goal for the midfielder in February came in the 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar. After Ian Simiyu scored an opening goal in the 48th minute, Macharia came from the bench to score the equalizer in the 71st minute before Meja struck the winner with seven minutes to go.

Despite his involvement against Bidco United, the Harambee Star could not help the Brewers from falling 2-1. It was their first defeat after 14 top-tier matches with seven of them being consecutive wins.

Macharia takes over from Meja, who was crowned January's club player of the month.

The former Kakamega High School striker scored four goals and earned one assist in the month as Tusker pushed their way up the ladder. He scored against Kakamega Homeboyz, a brace and assist against their Nairobi rivals Kariobangi Sharks, and a goal against Zoo FC.

Coach Robert Matano said Meja is a good player and if he wants more awards, he will have to improve even further.

"I am happy for him because he has worked hard for it, but I don’t want it to get into his head and relax," Matano said in an earlier interview.

"He got the award because he performed and for him to get another award, he needs to continue performing. He is a good boy and a good player.

"I want to thank the management for this initiative. It is going to motivate the players to work hard and that will be beneficial to the team in the long run."

Both players walked home with a Ksh 10,000 cheque.