Macharia: Harambee Star confident friendlies against South Sudan & Tanzania will improve players

Kenya will be playing the build-up matches to prepare for bigger tasks against Egypt and Togo in the Afcon qualifiers

Kenya international John Macharia is confident the friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania will shape the team and instil confidence ahead of the Harambee Stars' Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo.

On Saturday, Kenya will host the Bright Stars at Nyayo Stadium before playing the Taifa Stars in a double-header scheduled for Monday and Thursday.

The Gor Mahia midfielder believes the three practice matches will help increase morale in the squad and it is the reason why they are important.

"Those three friendlies are good for us because they will give us motivation and morale [ahead of our Afcon qualifiers]," Macharia told Goal.

"The more you play, the more confident you get and it is the reason why the three friendly games are important to us."

His teammate David Owino, who plies his trade with KCB FC, also expressed what the team - which is led by coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, is targeting.

"We have two difficult games and our mission is to win. We are targeting an Afcon slot like two years ago. We have a chance and we need to capitalise on it," Owino told Goal.

Kenya, who are third in Group G of the qualifiers, are scheduled to face Egypt in Nairobi on March 22 before flying out to Lome for their final group tie against bottom-placed Togo on March 30.

Kenya’s chances of reaching a second successive Afcon finals were dealt a major blow after the team lost 2-1 away to Comoros in their last outing.



However, a victory over Egypt at home would bring them right back into contention ahead of the final match of the qualifying series.

Harambee Stars provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito), Sam Adisa (Bidco).

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders: Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)