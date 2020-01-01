Macharia: Gor Mahia seal signing of winger from Georgia

The Kenyan champions have unveiled their third signing as they strive to fill gaps left by the mass exodus at the club

have continued with their transfer activities this window after confirming the arrival of winger John Macharia.

The ex- U-20 player has inked a two-year contract to join the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions ahead of the new season which is slated to kick off in October.

“In a bid to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season, Gor Mahia have acquired the services of John Macharia,” Gor Mahia stated on their official website.

“Macharia who is a winger has signed a two-year contract deal with K’Ogalo. He previously featured for Thika United, FC Kolkheti and FC Saburto-2 of Georgia.

“Macharia is excited to join the Green Army and is looking forward to working closely with the technical bench and his teammates to win more trophies for the club.”

Macharia moved to Georgia in 2017 where he was snapped by FC Kolkheti Poti from National Super League side FC Talanta; the club having been home to midfielder Amos Nondi (now at Dila Gori) and Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma (now at AIK Fotboll).

Earlier this year, Macharia was training with Georgian Liga2 side FC Rustavi as he worked out ways to get a better team.

On Friday, Gor Mahia also unveiled striker Tito Okello from Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC.

The Kenyan champions have been hit hard this transfer window, losing a number of key players among them defender Joash Onyango, who signed for Simba SC of .

Others are goalkeeper David Mapigano to Azam FC, winger Dickson Ambundo to promoted side Dodoma Jiji, winger Boniface Omondi and goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo both to Wazito FC.

Other players set to leave Gor Mahia include captain Kenneth Muguna who is negotiating with Petro Atletico of Angola, defender Charles Momanyi to while Ghanaian Jackson Owusu, left for his native country and the club is not sure whether he will return.

By virtue of being declared the KPL champions after the league was ended prematurely in mid-March owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Gor Mahia will carry Kenya’s flag in the Caf .

Macharia becomes K’Ogalo’s third signing after Okello and goalkeeper Levis Opiyo, who arrived from promoted side Nairobi City Stars.