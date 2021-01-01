Macharia: Gor Mahia midfielder on how FKF Premier League is like a European competition

The 22-year-old loves the organisation in the Kenyan top-tier and has further shed light on his debut for Kenya on Saturday

Gor Mahia midfielder John Macharia has lauded the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, stating the standards are rapidly rising and there is not much of a difference with Europe.

The midfielder has played initially for Thika United, FC Kolkheti, and FC Saburto-2 of Georgia and was part of the Harambee Stars squad that defeated South Sudan 1-0 in a friendly at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday. It was the 22-year-old's first appearance for the national team.

"The FKF Premier League is improving, it is competitive," Macharia told Goal on Sunday.

"Other teams are doing well, and the teams are well organised. There is no difference with Europe. I am impressed to see the local game developing, its quality is improving."

So how did it feel to play for the national team?

"It is a privilege to get an opportunity to play for the national team and considering it was my debut, I had mixed feelings," Macharia continued.

"I had to think; it was my first call up and I also had to ask myself how to help the team on the pitch. Being the debut game I had to give my best to stand a chance of being considered for the next assignment."

The K'Ogalo player went on to explain why he loves playing behind the main striker and further revealed his main target for the team.

"My best position is behind the striker, the number 10 position. I get confidence with the ball because I get the ball regularly, I feel more comfortable playing in the position.

"It was my dream to play for Harambee Stars and my desire is to help the team qualify for Afcon. The last time the team made it to the competition they played well.

"Now, I want us to qualify once again and win the competition; it will be a very big achievement for us."

Being 22-years-old, Macharia has watched many players. The midfielder has now revealed the player he wants to emulate.

"Francis Kahata is my role model and I wanted to play like him, I watch and learn hoping to emulate."

The winger is expected to be involved on Monday when Kenya takes on Tanzania in another friendly at Nyayo Stadium.