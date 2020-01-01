M-League stakeholders stand by secrecy of new broadcast deal value

A new broadcasting and sponsorship deal was signed by Telekom Malaysia on Friday but the value of the deal has not been made public information.

After a temporary split midway through the 2019 season, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Malaysia Football League (MFL) has once again come into a partnership with the former coming back into the game as the main sponsors and broadcast rights holder.

But the reluctance of all parties concerned to divulge the value of the deal despite being questioned by the media during the partnership announcement has raised a fair few eyebrows. Yet the stakeholders involved, the participating teams in the Super League and Premier League have since come out to defend the decision to keep mum on the value.

More teams

"I don't think it's a big problem not to share the value to the public as long as the stakeholders are aware of what it is. We need to respect MFL's wishes, besides we were already informed of it during recent briefings. What is important is that we welcome this three year partnership between TM and MFL, and see it as a good start to the season," said Syahrizan Zain, executive secretary of Football Association.

The new deal which sees TM sealing the deal through one of it's subsidiaries, TM Multimedia (TMM) will be the sponsors of the Super League, , Premier League and Challenge Cup. They hold the exclusive broadcasting rights and mobile streaming rights which will be aired through it's platform, unifi TV.

It is also understood that MFL are keen to put matches on free-to-air TV but the number and parties involved are yet to be announced. Apart from that, MFL could soon be tying up other commercial deals that will put the organisation in a better financial health after last year's struggles.

"For me, MFL have already secured the main sponsor and that is what we need to focus on because we stakeholders are always given all information. I believe that MFL are being run in the right way and there will be many positve changes to come," said Shahrul Samsudin who is the executive secretary of Football Association.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram