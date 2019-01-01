Lyon sign €25m Mendes as Ndombele replacement

The 27-year-old Lille midfielder has joined their Ligue 1 rivals following Tottenham's record signing of the France international

have announced the signing of midfielder Thiago Mendes, who will help fill the void left by the departure of Tanguy Ndombele.

Mendes joins fellow Brazilian Jean Lucas at the club after Ndombele became 's record signing on Tuesday, joining the Premier League team for a fee that could rise to €70 million (£63m/$79m).

Lyon and Lille have not revealed the terms of Mendes' transfer, though he is reported to have cost around €25m (£22m/$28m).

Mendes made 35 appearances in the 2018-19 season as Lille finished second behind in the table, a place ahead of Lyon.

Thiago Mendes s'engage avec l'Olympique Lyonnais !

Bem-vindo pic.twitter.com/Der5tZBnwU — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 3, 2019

He becomes Lyon's third signing ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, following on from the arrivals of Jean Lucas and Romania goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

However, the Ligue 1 side have lost Ndombele to Spurs and also left-back Ferland Mendy to , while Nabil Fekir continues to be linked with an exit.

Indeed, L'Equipe reported this week that had emerged as a potential suitor for Fekir, with have previously been linked with the playmaker.

The Gunners have apparently made initial contact over signing the 25-year-old as Unai Emery looks to improve his squad after failing to secure qualification last season.

Lyon, under Bruno Genesio's successor as head coach Sylvinho, open the new season away to next month before hosting Angers in their first home game.