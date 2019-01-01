Lyon prepare to pounce with new Fekir contract

The attacking midfielder could be set to stay put if he cannot find an interested club

will look to reopen contract negotiations with Nabil Fekir if he fails to find a new home, according to club president Jean-Michel Aulas.

international Fekir remains in limbo after entering the final year of his deal with the club.

appear to have cooled their interest after going close to completing a transfer 12 months ago, while links to have come to nothing due to their inability to move Mesut Ozil on.

outfit are now rumoured to be considering the 25-year-old as a possible replacement for Giovani Lo Celso, who is reportedly closing on a move to .

Aulas has previously declared his willingness to cash in but hopes club captain Fekir is left without a suitable destination.

"Nabil has entered the final year of his contract so there may be a temptation for [interested] clubs to let the situation drag on," Aulas told RMC Sport.

"We're strong enough economically to wait.

"It would be very good news if he doesn't find a club of a suitable size, since we would then enter negotiations [about a new contract]."



Fekir won the World Cup with France last year and has scored 36 Ligue 1 goals across the past three seasons.

Aulas promised not to put up any roadblocks if a bid reflecting his value is received.

"With Nabil and the players who preceded him, I have always respected their deepest wish," Aulas said.

"He says that he wants to leave but maybe he will stay, and at that point we will try to agree an extension.

"Sometimes unfair things happen in football and sometimes the conditions for a transfer are not met.

"Nabil deserves a club to match his level and if he does not find it we will be very happy to try to extend his contract]."

Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 last season, 19 points behind champions