Lyon fire Aouar warning to Arsenal as they claim reported €35m offer is too low

James Westwood
Last updated
Houssem Aouar
The man running the show behind the scenes at the Groupama Stadium is confident that a prized asset will be staying put

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has fired a warning to Arsenal over Houssem Aouar, claiming their opening offer of €35 million (£32m/$41m) for the midfielder is too low.

It was widely reported that Arsenal submitted a formal bid for Aouar on Friday, with the Frenchman thought to be open to a potential move to Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners have seen their initial approach turned down, and as it stands, Aouar will line up for Lyon against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

    Aulas confirmed that Arsenal's offer failed to match the club's €60 million (£55m/$70m) valuation of Auoar via social media, telling his followers on Twitter: "There will be very few departures. For Houssem, Arsenal is too far from his value.

    "We are counting on him to play a great game in Lorient and lead Lyon in the Champions League next year."

