Lyon coach Rudi Garcia still rates Bertrand Traore highly

Les Gones boss believes the Burkinabe forward still has what it takes despite a poor season so far

coach Rudi Garcia has reinstated his faith in Bertrand Traore after what has been a below-par season for him to date.

The 24-year-old Burkinabe has just one goal to his name this campaign, a stark contrast to his first two seasons at the Groupama Stadium where he scored 20 league goals.

"I was very happy with his match against ," Garcia said ahead of Lyon's French Cup semi-final tie with PSG.

"He's a player, a man I like. A left-hander, an attacker, a dribbler, we need it. We worked with Bertrand to make it less readable.

"He can overflow his right foot, play with others, in one touch. He can do very, very good things.

"He will finish the season better than he started. I highly value him, he needs to be given confidence.

"But I have confidence in all my offensives and in my head it is as important as the others ahead."

Overall, Traore has four goals and five assists in 33 competitive appearances this term, and faces competition from forward Karl Toko Ekambi, international Maxwell Cornet, and also the club's leading marksmen in Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay.