Lyon chief would sell Man City & Utd target Ndombele to PSG

Leading sides from across Europe are keeping a close eye on the highly-rated midfielder, but it could be that his next move keeps him in Ligue 1

Tanguy Ndombele has been heavily linked with Manchester rivals City and United, but president Jean-Michel Aulas admits he would be willing to do business with .

At 22 years of age, the highly-rated midfielder has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence.

He was playing second tier football at in 2016-17, but offered enough to tempt Lyon into making a loan move.

That switch was made permanent last summer and the outfit now face a fight to retain the services of a much sought-after asset.

Premier League interest could be turned into formal approaches during the next transfer window, while PSG may be tempted to table a bid after seeing the door left open by Aulas.

The Lyon supremo told Le Revenu: “It wouldn’t be any problem. I would be proud of it.

“If PSG wants to buy Tanguy Ndombele there is no problem.

“There is no unhealthy quarrel with the PSG leaders. Nasser Al Khelaifi is a loyal and brilliant man whom I admire.”

While Aulas may admire those at the helm in the French capital, he is not a fan of state-owned clubs.

He added: “I am not in favour of state funds taking control of a football club.

“With PSG and , a form of unfair competition has set in and I would like the institutions that regulate football to be interested in this subject in order to preserve sport and economic equity.

“Football clubs must remain in the hands of private investors in the name of sporting equality.”

Lyon are among those finding it impossible to compete with big-spending PSG in Ligue 1, with their mindset having shifted towards being competitive while producing and nurturing saleable assets.

Aulas said: “Player transfers have become a recurring activity for the football club, whereas in the past this element wasn’t as prominent.

“It's a key part of our business model. Especially since Olympique Lyonnais is one of the top European clubs in terms of player development.

“For example, the French Under-19 team has six players from Olympique Lyonnais. The sale of our players in the coming years will continue the process.”

Along with Ndombele, the likes of Nabil Fekir, Houssem Aouar and Ferland Mendy are also generating plenty of transfer talk at Lyon.