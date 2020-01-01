Lwandamina praises 'intelligent' Makwatta after Zesco United debut goal

The Kenyan forward needed just a game to announce his arrival to the club's faithful supporters in Mufulira

Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina has praised John Makwatta as an intelligent striker after netting a goal on his debut against Mufulira Wanderers.

Makwatta scored in the last minutes of the second half after a good run into the box with his compatriot Jesse Were to help the champions get a 2-0 win at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira.

“He is a good player,” Lwandamina was quoted by Zesco United's Facebook page as saying following the win on Sunday that came after four matches without a victory.

“He has the intelligence of a striker especially that he knows where to run to, which is good for a striker. He can hold on to the ball to wait for others to support him and he is strong in that aspect.

“He is always looking for the ball.”

On his part, Makwatta was quick to praise his teammates for helping him settle fast and have an impact in the first game for Team Ya Ziko.

“It wasn’t easy but I thank my teammates because they helped me a lot to settle in faster, including the technical bench. They made me settle in the game too, especially that it was my first game,” Makwatta said.

“It is sweet to score in my first game and I am grateful to my teammates because they made life easy for me. I only had three days of training with the rest of the team.

“It is an important result for us and for me personally because it gives me a lot of confidence. I want to work extra hard and help my team win a lot of games by scoring goals.”

The former Buildcon striker joined Zesco United at the end of January after scoring 13 goals in the Kenyan Premier League for AFC .