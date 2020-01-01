Revealed: How Lusaka Dynamos bought Otieno’s AFC Leopards contract out

The star had been unveiled two weeks ago by the local heavyweights but it is now clear he would not be part of their team in the new season

Lusaka Dynamos bought out Duncan Otieno’s contract from AFC before signing him, Goal can report.

Otieno had been unveiled on November 1 by the FKF Premier League side but it is now clear he would not be part of the 2020/21 squad as he has already left to sign for the Zambia Super League side.

A source from AFC Leopards has told Goal Otieno’s return to Zambia was made possible after the Lusaka club decided to buy out the two-year contract the international had signed.

“Lusaka Dynamos came and bought his contract out,” an official, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Saturday.

“You know Otieno had already signed a new contract with AFC Leopards and a way out would have been only sealed by following all the procedures laid down on matters of the contract.

“Lusaka Dynamos exhausted all those avenues and that is why Otieno has been allowed to join them.”

The midfielder has already confirmed the Lusaka Dynamos deal on Saturday.

“It is true I am in Zambia and close to signing a contract with Lusaka Dynamos,” Otieno told Goal on Saturday morning.

“We have agreed on most things and we will be finalising the length of the contract today [Saturday]. It is a good team and it will be a pleasure playing in the Zambian league once again.”

Otieno signed the new two-year deal for the Premier League giants, a club he had left in 2018 for Nkana FC. His contract with the Zambian champions ended when the 2019/20 season came to a halt.

He joined AFC Leopards for the pre-season programmes that started in Kisii town with a match against National Super League side Shabana FC. He also took part in a 10-day training camp at Elgeiyo-Marakwet county before the team travelled to Nairobi where he was unveiled early in November.

His move to join Lusaka Dynamos means he will link up with the former Nkana teammate Musa Mohamed who was unveiled on November 4 after agreeing on a two-year deal.

Mohamed, Otieno, Duke Abuya and Harun Shakava were part of the squad that fought for the Super League title last season that was won on the last day of the campaign.

Otieno’s return to Zambia means he joins other Kenyans like Jesse Were and John Makwatta at Zesco United alongside defender David ‘Calabar’ Owino and goalkeeper Ian Otieno, while former AFC Leopards midfielder Andrew Tololwa is at Red Arrows.