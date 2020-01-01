Lumala: Ugandans must support own stars like Kenyans & Tanzanians

The forward says fans play critical roles in marketing players, and urged his compatriots to follow what their neighbours are doing

Abdu Lumala has said has a lot of talent and urged Ugandans to rally behind their players in order for them to be more marketable.

The Pyramids FC forward urged Ugandans to do what their neighbours in do in as far as rallying behind their own stars is concerned.

“Without a doubt, we have a lot of talent in Uganda but again we need a lot of support from fellow Ugandans who play a key role in marketing us outside,” Lumala is quoted by Football256 as saying.

“But you find many trying to put us down with malice and blackmail which to me isn’t a sign of patriotism.

“We need to borrow a leaf from our neighbours Kenya and Tanzania who always rally behind their own no matter the situation.”

The former Varbergs BoIS FC player suffered a serious knee injury which ruled him until February this year, and spoke of how the injury might have turned out as a blessing for him instead.

“Many might think the knee injury I got is the worst moment in my football career so far, but to me, it was a blessing in disguise as it made me sit down and reflect on many things in my life which enabled me to return stronger, fresh and focused,” explained Lumala.

The Cranes star also spoke about personal introduction to football and the teams he supports both in Uganda and in .

“My uncle and former KCCA FC player Patrick Kabuye inspired me to play football, I support Vipers SC in Uganda and , my dream coach is Jose Mourinho, and my best teammate is Khemis Khalifan who is a Ugandan based in currently.”

The forward featured in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final doubleheader against Zanaco FC and once against ENPPI.

He has enjoyed four appearances in the league.