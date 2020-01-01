'Luiz hasn't been a proper footballer for about three years' - Defender should say 'prayer of thanks' after new Arsenal deal, claims Petit

David Luiz should thank God after being given a contract extension at , says Emmanuel Petit, who argued the defender has not played like a "proper footballer" for the last three years.

The Gunners confirmed on Wednesday that the Brazilian centre-back has signed a one-year deal, putting an end to growing speculation over his future.

Many suggested Luiz's time in north London was over after a dismal performance against Manchester City, though the player made clear that he hoped to stay.

Former Arsenal and midfielder Petit was disappointed by the decision to keep the 33-year-old but feels it is typical of the way the club is run.

"David Luiz hasn't been a proper footballer for about three years," Petit wrote in a column for Paddy Power.

"But I'm not surprised that he has been given a new contract at Arsenal, because I've been very disappointed in relation to the club's activity in the transfer market.

"I've been particularly upset in relation to the defenders. We all know one of Arsenal's major weaknesses is their defence and nothing has changed. This makes me miss Arsene Wenger.

"If I was David Luiz, of course I would sign a new deal and I would also say a prayer of thanks to the Arsenal directors every time I wake up.

"Even when he last won the Premier League with , he's not the same player any more. This guy has lost something.

"To be honest, it's a joke. Find some proper defenders. Are you telling me there are no young talented defenders on the market? I just don't get it."

He added: "Does anyone think the Arsenal executives and directors know what they're doing on the football side of things?

"For the last few years they have been splashing out on the transfer market - and have brought in some decent players - but I don't know what their target or project for the future is.

"It's far worse now than in the last years under Wenger. What is the point of being one of the richest clubs on the planet with no reason or vision behind it?"