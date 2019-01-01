Luis Enrique absent from the sidelines for Spain due to 'family reasons'

Robert Moreno will be in charge against Malta on Tuesday night, with a former Barcelona boss taking in an enforced break from his dugout duties

Luis Enrique will not take charge of for their game against Malta on Tuesday due to "family reasons", the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

La Roja face Malta in a qualifier in Ta' Qali three days after Spain began their group with a 2-1 home victory over Norway.

Robert Moreno, who is Luis Enrique's assistant and previously worked with the Spain boss at , and , will lead the team in the coach's absence.

A tweet from the RFEF account read: "We inform of the absence of our coach Luis Enrique Martinez in the match tonight for family reasons.

"We ask for discretion and respect for his privacy. The second coach, Robert Moreno, will tonight lead the team."

Luis Enrique has enjoyed a productive run at the Spain helm following his appointment.

He was handed the reins on the back of the 2018 World Cup, with Julen Lopetegui having been relieved of his duties on the eve of that tournament as he prepared to head for an ill-fated stint at .

La Roja were unable to make the finals of the 2018-19 Nations League, but also avoided relegation from a tough group including and .

Their bid to qualify for Euro 2020 was opened with a narrow victory over Norway and Luis Enrique has earned plenty of praise from those at his disposal for the manner in which he has gone about his business.

Article continues below

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos told TVE after edging out Norway of a man he will be hoping does not prove to be a big miss in the dugout against Malta: "You always have the dream and the goal of achieving something important.

"We are in a new dynamic of working with a coach who has a wonderful philosophy of play, then we will see match by match. Winning will make us feel more confident.

"A new road starts and what better way than to start winning against an opponent that has made it complicated despite the fact that we had the ball? We knew it was going to hurt."