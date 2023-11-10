Luis Diaz's father speaks out for the first time since his release by kidnappers

Luis Manuel Diaz, the father of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, has spoken out for the first time since his release by kidnappers in Colombia.

The 58-year-old was released on Thursday after being held captive for 12 days by the left-wing guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army (ELN). Diaz was captured on the 28th October along with his wife, Cilenis, who was rescued by police shortly afterwards.

In a press conference, Luis Manuel revealed he was treated well by his captors who held him at a mountain location he believed to be near the Venezuelan border. "It was very difficult, almost 12 days without sleep," Diaz explained, "Although the treatment was good, I did not feel comfortable, I missed my things, my children, my town, my friends."

Diaz also revealed that no money handed over for his release and none was requested by the ELN. "There was no offer of funds, there was no need, everything was done legally."

Asked if he had plans to move to England to live with his son, Diaz replied: "My aspirations are to stay in my town, because in my town I have all my family, I have my father and my mother buried. My family in general is here in Barranca. The government has given me a great support, I trust that security will allow me to stay in Barranca".

Diaz's son Luis was on duty for Liverpool on Thursday during their Europa League defeat in Toulouse. The 26-year-old winger missed his side's Premier League fixture with Nottingham Forest the day after the kidnapping, but made an emotional return to action rescuing a point with a dramatic late equaliser for Liverpool against Luton Town on Sunday.

Diaz celebrated the goal by raising his shirt to reveal a T-shirt with the message: "Freedom for my father".

With both parents safe and healthy, Diaz can turn his focus to the Reds' appointment with Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.