Lugari Saints & Bishop Njenga parade Chapa Dimba trophies with fans

Lugari Blue Saints (Lugari Boys) and Bishop Njenga Girls were accorded a hero’s welcome as they arrived back parading their respective Chapa Dimba trophies.

Lugari Blue Saints Coach, Ted Omnala led the celebrations as they proudly showed off the trophy to their jubilant fans. They received a majestic reception from their fellow students, happy villagers and the school principal Patrick Ligami.

Lugari Blue Saints came from a goal down to beat The Saints from Buture Mumias 2-1 in an entertaining boys final. After a goalless first half, The Saints opened the scoring through Atem Kato with Lugari hitting back through Watson Anami and Reagan Mumela.

“I sincerely appreciate the entire team for a job well done. They have conquered every obstacle on their way to the regional trophy and the dream is almost a reality. Our aim is to become the national champs and we will give the boys all the support they need to get there,” said Patrick Ligami - St. Paul Lugari Boys Principal.

On their part, Bishop Njenga were happy to retain their title as the girls’ champions from the region vowing to clinch the National trophy this time around. The Njenga’s triumphed after seeing off Kakamega’s Ibinzo Girls 2-0 with Sheila Wikonza and Maureen Omende scoring the goals in the second half.

The two Lugari teams received a cash reward of Sh200, 000 each and the bragging rights as the Western region champions. They have also secured an opportunity to represent Western region in the national finals scheduled for June 2019 at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.