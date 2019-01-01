'Lucky boy' Mane credits Firmino for UEFA Super Cup double

The Brazilian's introduction as a half-time substitute boosted Liverpool against Chelsea, although it was the Senegal star who struck twice

Sadio Mane feels he is just "a lucky boy" and that Roberto Firmino deserves the credit for 's UEFA Super Cup triumph, although it was the star who struck twice.

Olivier Giroud gave the lead in Istanbul on Wednesday in what was the first all-English Super Cup clash, with Liverpool's attack struggling for a breakthrough in the opening half.

But Firmino came off the bench for the start of the second half and delivered an instant impact by flicking a ball into the path of Mane, who finished the chance to level to the proceedings in the 48th minute.

The game went to extra-time with Firmino picking up an assist on Mane's 95th minute effort that put Liverpool in the lead, though Jorginho made it 2-2 with a penalty six minutes later.

Adrian, deputising for Alisson, was then the hero by denying Blues striker Tammy Abraham to give the Reds a 5-4 victory on penalties.

Even though Mane is Liverpool's top scorer in 2019 with 18 goals in all competitions, and earned a share of the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, the Senegal star is more than happy to share the limelight with others.

In fact, he believed Firmino deserves the lionshare of the credit for the goals in the Super Cup victory.

"To be honest, I think I was just a lucky boy," Mane told UEFA.

"I think all the credit should go to my team-mates, especially Bobby [Firmino] – he could have scored but he preferred to give it to me.

"I think this is how we play at Liverpool. We play for each other and we always enjoy playing for each other and to give each other passes. I think that makes us strong."

Article continues below

Mane could be in line for his first Premier League start of the season this Saturday as Liverpool travel to meet hs old club .

The attacker came off the bench in Liverpool's 4-1 victory over in their Premier League opener, having made a late return to the side following his efforts leading Senegal to the final, where they finished runners-up to