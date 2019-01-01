Lucas Moura was ‘very close’ to Man Utd move before snubbing Ferguson to join PSG

The Brazil international winger, who is now enjoying a spell in England at Tottenham, held talks with the Red Devils before leaving Sao Paulo

Lucas Moura has admitted that he was “very close to signing with ” back in 2013 after holding transfer talks with Sir Alex Ferguson.

At that time, the international winger was one of the most sought-after young talents in world football.

His exploits at Sao Paulo had brought him to the attention of leading clubs across Europe, with a scramble to secure his signature sparked.

United and were among the frontrunners to land Lucas, with discussions held, but he ultimately opted to head for and giants .

Reflecting on that period with ESPN Brasil and how close he came to making his way to Old Trafford, Lucas said: “Yes, there was a conversation.

“I was very close to signing with Manchester United. It was still at the time of Ferguson.

“I ended up choosing PSG, I spent five fantastic years there, I won a lot, learned a lot. I do not regret it.

“Despite the hard times, the bad times, I don't regret it because I grew a lot, I learned a lot. Now I'm here in the Premier League, and it's a new hope.”

Lucas ended up in English football when completing a switch to in January 2018.

He is now getting the chance to work with Jose Mourinho – another manager who looked into signing him in the past.

Prior to linking up with PSG, a Portuguese tactician had tried to talk Lucas and his family into agreeing on a move to Real Madrid.

Mourinho was snubbed then, but does have a 27-year-old forward in his plans at present.

Lucas added on the new boss at Spurs: “He arrived, was more relaxed, he spoke of the time of Sao Paulo, which he talked to my parents when he was at Real Madrid.

“It was more relaxed. He always asks how I am. It's very cool, I always have this openness with him to talk. Even because of the language, it makes it a lot easier.”

As he approaches the two-year mark at Tottenham, Lucas has moved onto 78 appearances and 20 goals for the club, with his efforts in 2019-20 helping them to move back into top-four contention in the Premier League while also booking a date with in the last 16 of the .