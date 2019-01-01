Loza Abera: Ethiopia striker's brace helps Birkirkara go three points clear

The forward maintained her impressive scoring form in Malta as she netted twice in her side's win over Raiders on Tuesday

Loza Abera scored twice as Birkirkara thrashed Raiders 8-1 to keep up their fine start in Tuesday's Maltese top-flight contest.

The Ethiopia international has made an instant impact since teaming up with the Strips, having found the net eight times in five matches, including her first hat-trick in a 5-1 win against Mosta.

Having dropped to second on goal difference after Mgarr United's win, Birkirkara sought to gain top spot and they made a bright start with Raina Giusti's strike five minutes into the contest.

However, the visitors found their way back into the encounter from the spot through Leanne Micallef in the 12th minute but Abera struck 15 minutes later to put the hosts back in front.

Kailey Willis netted twice inside one minute to extend the advantage for the reigning champions on the half-hour mark as they headed into the break with a 4-1 lead at home.

10 minutes after the restart, Willis continued from where she left in the first half to hit her treble before the Ethiopian grabbed her second of the match 25 minutes later.

Five minutes from full-time, Tracy Teuma and Alishia Sultana registered their names on the scoresheet to guarantee the big win.

The brace means Abera, who played from the start to finish has now scored 10 goals in six matches for Birkirkara this season.

The victory takes Birkirkara three points clear on the Maltese Women's Premier League with 16 points from six matches and they will visit struggling Hibernians in their next game on Tuesday.