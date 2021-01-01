Lorient's Moffi reveals biggest challenge in Ligue 1 before his 'best goal' against PSG

The Nigerian striker is enjoying an impressive debut outing in the French top-flight as he continues to help Les Merlus stay out of the drop zone

Lorient star Terem Moffi has recalled the goal drought he endured in the first half of the Ligue 1 season and described it as his biggest challenge so far in France.

The 21-year-old, who joined Christophe Pelissier's side on a permanent deal from Kortrijk last September, made an instant impact in his debut league appearance with a goal in a 3-1 win over Reims on October 17.

Following the goalscoring debut, Moffi endured a nine-game goal drought which later came to an end on December 23 when he returned to the scoresheet in Lorient's 2-2 draw with Nice.

The Nigeria-born star revealed the role his family played in helping him overcome the challenge, and he also selected his match-winning strike against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year as the best goal he has scored in his career to date.

"I think that was the biggest goal of my career, scoring against PSG, who have played in the Champions League final, against players who I admire and who play so well," Moffi told ESPN.

"All the big names. So, yes, scoring against them in the 90th minute to win the game is the biggest goal of my career right now.

"I would say the biggest challenge was the first part of the season, where I went nine games without scoring a goal.

"It was really challenging. As a young striker, when you go so many games without scoring, you start overthinking and you tend to lose confidence. But I spoke to my dad, I spoke to my family, and they kept me going.

"They told me that when the goals start coming, it doesn't stop. So it was just a matter of patience."

With nine Ligue 1 goals to his name so far this season, Moffi will hope to continue his goalscoring form when Lorient visit Marseille for a league outing on Saturday.

Les Merlus are 17th on the league table, two points above the relegation zone, and the 21-year-old believes they can still maintain their top-flight status.

"We just have to stay positive, work hard, play as a team, and the results will come," he added.

"We've got fixtures that will work in our favour if we stay positive, work hard, and play as a unit.

"Right now, the whole team is really motivated because our results in the past two months have been amazing. We have got points from some places that we did not think possible."