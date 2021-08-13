Lorient's Moffi opens season account with winner vs Monaco

The Super Eagles forward steered Christophe Pelissier's side to their maiden win of the season

Terem Moffi opened his goal account for the 2021-22 French Ligue 1 season with the winning strike in their 1-0 win over Monaco on Friday.

After their 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne a week ago, the 22-year-old powered Les Merlus to their maiden win of the season with his first-half strike at the Stade du Moustoir.

Moffi stepped forward to convert from the penalty spot in the 31st minute as the hosts held on to the lead for the entirety of the game.

The Super Eagles striker played for 84 minutes while Madagascar's Thomas Fontaine and Ivory Coast's Abdoul Meite were unused substitutes for Lorient.

Senegal forward Krepin Diatta came off the bench to make his first appearance of the season for Monaco, after replacing Sofiane Diop in the 68th minute.

The victory powered Lorient to the summit of the Ligue 1 table with four points after two games, pending results from Saturday's fixtures while Monaco dropped to 16th with just a point after two outings.

Last season, Moffi - who moved to France from Kortrijk last September - scored 14 goals in 32 matches in his debut Ligue 1 campaign which made him finish as the club’s top scorer and he will be looking to match the feat this new term.

He will aim to build on Friday's winning goal when Lorient visit Montpellier for their next league fixture on August 22.

His remarkable goalscoring record earned him a maiden invitation to the Super Eagles at the end of the 2020-21 season and he made his debut appearance in an international friendly match against Cameroon on June 4, which ended in a 1-0 loss in Austria.

Moffi played in the double-header friendly fixture as Gernot Rohr's men held the Indomitable Lions to a goalless draw, four days later.