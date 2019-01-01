Hassan Oktay keen to lead Gor Mahia further in Champions League - Lordvick Aduda

Gor Mahia have been eliminated in the preliminary stages of the competition in the last two seasons but Aduda is hopeful that trend will end

chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda has said it is time for the club to shine in the Caf next season.

Speaking to Goal in an interview, Aduda said the club's head coach Hassan Oktay has reiterated the need for the club to leave an indelible mark in the tournament.

In the last two seasons, Gor Mahia failed to make much progress in the Champions League and that meant they had to drop into the continent's second-tier; the Caf Confederation Cup.

"The coach is keen to make sure that we partake in the Caf Champions League and go past the group stages, we don’t want to drop to the Caf Confederation Cup. We must now be in a position to compete effectively in the Caf Champions League," Aduda said.

"We are supposed to hand in the list of 30 players to Caf by July 10 and we are working round the clock to make sure that we beat the deadline without fail."

K'Ogalo has boosted their technical bench with the appointment of Patrick Odhiambo as Oktay's deputy. Meanwhile, Alphonce Omija a central defender, Caleb Omondi who is a goalkeeper, and Samuel Osoo a striker, have been promoted to the senior team with the recommendations of Oktay.

With the expected exits of attacking midfielder Francis Kahata and striker Jacques Tuyisenge, the club is yet to sign any players. The signing of Djabel Imanishimwe from Rayon Sports is not yet a done deal as Aduda said the talks are still ongoing.