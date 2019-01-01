Looming crisis at AFC Leopards as two more players demand to leave

Struggling Ingwe are now facing another crisis as two foreign players table demands to leave the club owing to unpaid salaries

Two players have asked to leave AFC in the wake of a cash crisis facing the Kenyan Premier League ( ) club.

Goal can exclusively reveal midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro are expected to leave after officially informing they can no longer work in the current circumstances at the club.

The two players only joined in July but have not received their salaries since, as AFC Leopards are struggling following the withdrawal of title sponsors SportPesa.

Worse, Ingwe could be in more trouble if these two players opt to take legal action for unpaid salaries with some of the penalties including docking of points, heavy fines, and even relegation.

A source close to the players has confirmed to Goal the latest development: “All I know is the players have already handed in their letters and they want to leave the club,” the source, who did not want to be named told Goal.

“It is a difficult situation to be a player of AFC Leopards for now as they don’t have money to pay salaries. The players are really struggling to make their ends meet and soon or later, don’t be surprised if they hand a walkover in the league.”

Ndikumana and Habamahoro join Soter Kayumba, Ismailia Diarra and Paul Were, who have all reportedly left the club over the same problems, leaving Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan as the only foreign player at the club.

Ndikumana’s departure, in particular, could be a big blow to AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo as the Burundian attacker has been one of the most effective players for the club this season.

Ingwe are currently fifth on the 18-team table after collecting 19 points from 11 matches.