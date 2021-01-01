Lookman scores, Zambo Anguissa bags assist in Fulham loss to Manchester United

The Nigerian forward and the Cameroon international combined well to hand the Cottagers a fine start before the Red Devils fought back to clinch a win

Ademola Lookman found the back of the net while Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa provided an assist as lost 2-1 against in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

Lookman has been delivering impressive performances for the Cottagers since teaming up with the club from side in the summer.

The Nigerian forward was one of the outstanding performers for Scott Parker’s men against the Red Devils at Craven Cottage.

Lookman scored his third Premier League goal of the season in the encounter but his effort was not enough to help Fulham continue their unbeaten run.

international Zambo Anguissa also delivered an eye-catching performance against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in his 18th league appearance this term.

Lookman opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute following a fine combination with Zambo Anguissa.

His effort makes him the most lethal man in front of goal for Fulham this season so far as he has now been involved in six Premier League goals for the club.

6 - Ademola Lookman has provided three goals and three assists in the Premier League this season, with his six total goal involvements the most of any Fulham player in the competition this campaign. Lead. pic.twitter.com/KZrLatC6SD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

Edinson Cavani brought United back into contention in the encounter when he levelled proceedings with a well-taken effort.

Paul Pogba then grabbed the match-winning goal to ensure his side secured all three points and halted the seven-game unbeaten run of Fulham.

Lookman featured for the duration of the game in his 16th appearance across all competitions for the Craven Cottage outfit.

Super Eagles defender and Lookman’s teammate Ola Aina was on parade for 83 minutes before he was replaced by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Zambo Anguissa starred for 79 minutes before making way for Gabon international Mario Lemina, who is on loan from .

Nigerian forward Josh Onomah and the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Neeskens Kebano were unused substitutes.

The defeat condemned the Cottagers to the bottom three on the league table after gathering 12 points from 18 games.

Lookman will hope to continue his sparkling performances when Fulham take on in an tie on Sunday.