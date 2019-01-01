Lookman scores first goal of the season as Everton edge past Lincoln City

The 21-year-old was on target to help Marco Silva’s men progress to the fourth round of the competition

Ademola Lookman scored his first goal of the season in Everton’s 2-1 win over Lincoln City in Saturday’s FA Cup game at Goodison Park.

The Anglo-Nigerian got the curtain raiser 12 minutes into the encounter after heading home Leighton Baines’ cross.

Bernard then chipped the ball over goalkeeper Josh Vickers two minutes later to double the lead for Marco Silva’s men.

Michael Bostwick halved the deficit for the League Two side but the Toffees held on to their lead to thwart the efforts of their visitors at forcing a replay.

Lookman was on parade for the entire duration of the game along with Senegal international Idrissa Gueye while John Akinde - who ended on the losing side - was replaced in the 71st minute .