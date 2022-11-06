Lookman satisfies Gasperini despite Atalanta loss against Napoli

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is delighted with the way Ademola Lookman is playing despite losing to Napoli in Serie A on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagle started in the 2-1 loss against the Serie A leaders and had a good game. Lookman converted from the penalty spot after compatriot Victor Osimhen had handled the ball in the danger zone. The latter recovered to score and assist to ensure the Naples side collected their ninth win in a row in the league. Despite the defeat, Gasperini was happy with the way the Nigeria winger played.

WHAT HE SAID: "It wasn’t easy against a defence like Napoli to create so many scoring opportunities, especially as we hit the crossbar.," Gasperini said as quoted by Complete Sports.

"We attacked well, prevented their dangerous counter-attacks, and we need to improve on playing out from the back, as the long ball was used a bit too much in the second half. Lookman is doing really well and I really like [Rasmus] Hojlund. I am very satisfied with how these lads are doing.

“When you emerge from a game like this, against a Napoli side everyone can see, I leave here with the certainty we will have a good season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lookman has been a hit for Atalanta and this season he has managed to play 13 Serie A games, and has been directly involved in seven goals.

The former Leicester City man has found the back of the net six times and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT: The Nigeria international might feature for his club against Lecce in the league outing on Wednesday, before Atalanta host Inter Milan next weekend in their final league fixture before the World Cup break.