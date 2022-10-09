Lookman on target but Udogie’s Udinese fight back to deny Atalanta win

Ademola Lookman scored for Atalanta, but Destiny Udogie’s Udinese fought back to share the points in a 2-2 Serie A draw at Dacia Arena on Sunday.

Lookman takes his tally to three

Atalanta drop points as race tightens

Udogie features as Udinese avoid home defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Lookman – with an assist from Luis Muriel - put Atalanta ahead with a 36th-minute opener before the visitors doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Muriel converted a penalty.

However, Udogie’s side fought back and eventually scored two goals in the second half to ensure they collected a point on their own turf.

Gerard Deulofeu scored Udinese’s first goal in the 67th minute before they restored parity when Patricio Perez found the back of the net in the 78th minute.

A minute after he ascored, Lookman was shown a yellow card before he was replaced by Ruslan Malinovsky later in the 65th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the win, Atalanta – who remain unbeaten after nine games - have moved to the top of the table.

However, they are set to drop to the second position should Napoli – another unbeaten side so far – beat Cremonese in a later kickoff.

Given how tight the Serie A race is looking now, the draw is not as welcome news for Lookman’s side. Third-placed Udinese and fourth-placed AC Milan all have 20 points after nine games each.

THE VERDICT: Lookman registered one shot and one shot on target as his passing accuracy stood at 88% in the showdown. From the 17 he made overall, he managed to make two key passes, while from the defensive perspective, the Super Eagle managed to make one interception.

Udogie – Nigeria’s prospect – managed to win one aerial duel, one shot, one key pass, and a total of 35 passes with a passing accuracy of 72%. He was fouled once as they fought to peg back the visitors.

ALL EYES ON: This is Lookman’s third goal for Atalanta in nine matches so far, and a continued run of games is surely going to boost his chances of increasing the tally.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATALANTA AND UDINESE: Lookman and his teammates will be up against Sassuolo on October 15, while Udinese will face Lazio a day later.