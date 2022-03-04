Lookman challenged by Rodgers to get more goals for Leicester City to stand chance of staying

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has challenged Nigeria attacker Ademola Lookman to try and hit double figures regarding his goal tally to stand a better chance of making his move to the English side permanent.

The newly acquired Super Eagle is contracted to German side RB Leipzig but is loaned to the Foxes. This season, he has managed to score six goals in all competitions for the team and his efforts have already impressed his manager.

However, more is needed, according to the former Liverpool boss, for the player to stand a chance of securing a permanent move to England.

"[Lookman] has come in and done very, very well. It is something between the club, his representatives and his club that he is signed for. It is something we have to look at," Rodgers said as quoted by Leicester Mercury.

"But he has made the impact that I wanted in terms of his games and his goalscoring. He scored more goals and more assists in this period than in all of last season.

"I said to get to that next level it is all about efficiency. He clearly has the ability, but you have to produce the numbers when you’re an attacking player, and he’s definitely done that.

"Let us see if he can finish in double figures by the end of the season, and then he will have had a really productive season. Then we can sit down and look at it then.

"He is a good guy, I have really enjoyed working with him, and I think there’s still a lot more to come from him."

The Nigeria international is expected to feature for Leicester City on Saturday against Leeds United in a Premier League match.

Currently, the Foxes are placed 12th on the table with 30 points from the 24 matches they have played. They have won eight of them, drawn six and lost 10, scoring 39 goals in the process and conceding 43.