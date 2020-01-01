'Looking forward to this new chapter' – Yobo revels in Nigeria appointment

The Everton legend is enchanted to be handling the Super Eagles and is looking forward to the challenge ahead

Joseph Yobo has expressed his delight at having landed a job in the senior national team.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced on Wednesday the ex-Super Eagles captain will take charge from Imama Amapakabo as Gernot Rohr’s assistant.

This is a development the former Olympique and man is looking forward to, while voicing his delight for the new role.

“Delighted to announce my appointment as the new assistant coach of the Super Eagles,” Yobo wrote on Instagram

“I'm honoured to be given this opportunity to serve. I'm ready and looking forward to this new chapter.

“I'm grateful to God. I thank you all for your overwhelming love and support since this announcement, it means a lot.

Having garnered 101 caps for the three-time African kings plus captaining the Eagles to 2013 , Yobo drew the curtains on international football.

He is expected to make his debut when Nigeria host Sierra Leone on March 23 as the race for 2021Afcon qualifier.