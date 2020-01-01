London-based football consultancy backs East-African talent in Europe

The project targets talented youngsters from the continent intending to help them achieve greater heights abroad

Ugandan entrepreneur Marvin Lwasa has purchased an equity stake in London-based football consultancy Eden Sports.

The company specialises in talent procurement, sports investments and Premier League commercial partnerships. The partnership will be used to identify players aged between 17-21 years old and supply them with elite coaching and training facilities in Europe, while also providing maximum exposure to showcase their talents on a global stage.

Eden Sports is currently in the advanced stages of purchasing two European football clubs, intending to help young African players break into the continent. Lwasa has explained the reason behind the idea of going for younger players and the partnership with Eden Sports.

"Due to work-permit restrictions in Europe, current legislation makes it increasingly difficult and sometimes impossible for African players to make the initial move to certain European countries," Lwasa, who is a former aspiring footballer, is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"In having a controlling stake in the ‘right football club’ this provides us autonomy over such decisions and allows for African players to be given more opportunities."

John Wise is the founder of the company who oversees strategic vision and has managed to secure multi-million-pound football transfers and commercial contracts with several leading Premier League clubs, including , and Hotspur.

The administrator states this is the way of empowering the next generation of African players.

"We have always been deeply passionate about Africa and empowering the next generation," Wise told Kawowo Sports.

"I believe that by investing in today’s young talent, we can inspire and develop role models and future leaders of tomorrow. Players of African origin dominate the game across the world’s top five leagues," he added.

"Having worked closely with Marvin scouting the continent for several years, I am excited for him to now take ownership in the company and help activate the project."

Eden Sports are in the final stages of purchasing football clubs in Scandinavia and , where there are a more lenient non-EU player immigration policies.

Previously, players such as ’s Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta have had to wait until their mid-twenties to make high-profile transfers to Europe, despite representing their country several times.

Commercial partnerships are Eden Sport’s secondary revenue stream, with experience in negotiating contracts and partnership opportunities for African companies with Premier League football clubs.