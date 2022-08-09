Lomotey: Malmo FF seal signing of Ghana midfielder from Amiens SC

The 24-year-old Black Star becomes the fifth signing for the Swedish outfit

Malmo FF have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey.

The 24-year-old Ghana international arrived at the Swedish outfit from French side Amiens SC after signing a contract until 2026.

"Emmanuel Lomotey will be the association's fifth new acquisition this summer," Malmo confirmed on their official website, adding: "The 24-year-old midfielder joins from French side Amiens SC and has signed a contract until 2026."

Lomotey believes he has the qualities and attributes needed to play and help his new team.

"I feel a great pride. Malmo FF is the biggest club in Sweden so I am happy to be here and looking forward to start training with the team," Lomotey told the same portal.

"I think I have qualities and attributes that will help the team. The goal is to help Malmö FF win titles and play group games in Europe. Together with my teammates, we will achieve as much as we can together."

Meanwhile, manager Daniel Anderson has explained why he signed Lomotey.

"Emmanuel is a player we have known for a long time but who we did not think was possible to connect with us until the last week," said Anderson.

"He is a central midfielder and has all the qualities that we think are important for that position. He is a physical type of player who is also skilled in both the long and short passing game."

Lomotey was born in Ghana's capital, Accra, and began his professional career at Dreams FC. After a year and a half in the domestic league, a 20-year-old Lomotey moved to Extremadura UD in the Spanish third division.

In total, he played just under 50 games in the Spanish second and third divisions – both for Extremadura and Villarreal B – before continuing his career at French side Amiens.

Lomotey made his international debut for Ghana in 2017, after coming on as a second-half substitute for Gideon Waja in a 1-1 non-Fifa friendly home draw against Benin.