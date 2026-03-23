Lombardo wins, but Sampdoria could still change manager: D'Angelo until 2028, with Pecchia or Cioffi in the running

Yesterday’s victory for Sampdoria and their manager Attilio Lombardo has brought a slight sense of calm to an atmosphere that remains highly tense following Saturday’s protests, and which is fully embroiled in the battle to avoid relegation. The interim manager, appointed from within the club following Marco Foti’s dismissal, secured three crucial points, but the overall picture remains unclear and constantly evolving. In his post-match comments, Lombardo himself explained: “I still feel like the manager of this team. But I’m not in other people’s heads,” a direct reference to the various members of the club’s management, who will be meeting in the coming days to decide the future of the managerial position.





His position therefore remains in the balance despite the win: a draw or a defeat would have led to an immediate change, but even after the victory, the possibility of a new managerial change cannot be ruled out. According to reports in Il Secolo XIX, discussions are underway within the club involving Nathan Walker, Jesper Fredberg and Andrea Mancini. At the same time, the club is said to have already made contact with several managers in recent days to ensure it is not caught unprepared in the event of a defeat against the Campania side, partly to make the most of the two-week break and to allow more time for a potential future manager.

The leading candidate is Luca D'Angelo, with whom sporting director Andrea Mancini is reportedly in talks regarding a contract running until 2028. Contact has reportedly been made with his agent, Minieri, following an improved offer compared to the one put forward in recent days, which provided for just a three-month deal with an option to extend. However, the manager himself has reportedly taken his time. The issue regarding D’Angelo’s contract with Spezia remains to be resolved; indeed, Spezia might even consider recalling him shortly to replace Roberto Donadoni. A decision is expected today.





In the background, there are also other candidates being considered by the management and contacted, including Guido Pagliuca, who was set to go to Padova but has not yet settled in Veneto, Fabio Pecchia and Gabriele Cioffi. The coming hours will be decisive for this situation.