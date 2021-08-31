Loic Bessile: Royal Charleroi sign Bordeaux defender

The 22-year-old will continue his development at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi after leaving the Girondins

Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have confirmed the departure of Togo international Loic Bessile to Belgian elite division side Royal Charleroi.

The 22-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Girondins in 2020, although he was unable to tie down a regular place at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he featured in just one game – playing from start to finish in the 2-1 victory over Reims.

With this move, Bessile would be hoping to get regular playing time at the Belgian First Division A outfit.

“Born on February 19, 1999, Loic Bessile completed all his training at Toulouse FC,” a statement from Bordeaux website read.

“He left the Pink City for Bordeaux in the summer of 2019. After a season with the Bordeaux reserve, he discovered the top level during the 2020-2021 season.

“He played his first professional match in the Coupe de France against Toulouse. His first in Ligue 1 came at the end of last season, during the victory of the Girondins in Reims.



“This discovery of the high level allowed him to become a Togolese international. He currently has three capes with the Hawks.

“We wish Loic every success in his discovery of the Belgian championship in Charleroi.”

Meanwhile, Charleroi have welcomed the African star into their fold.

“Sporting de Charleroi and Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement today on the permanent transfer of Franco-Togolese central defender Loic Bessile,” they stated on their website.

“The staff, the management and the entire zebra family wish Loic good luck and full success in his new colours. Welcome, Loic!”

After the international break, he will join the rest of his new teammates. He is likely to make his debut when the Zebras travel to the Ghelamco Arena on September 12 for their next outing against Gent.

Edward Still’s men are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions. Bessile also becomes the ninth African player in Royal Charleroi.

Others are Adem Zorgane (Algeria), Herve Koffi (Burkina Faso), Chris Bedia (Cote d'Ivoire), Aboubakar Keita (Cote d'Ivoire) , Marco Ilaimaharitra (Madagascar), Mamadou Fall (Senegal), Boris Ngoua and Valentine Ozornwafor (Nigeria).

Despite representing France at U16, U17 and U18 level, Bessile opted to represent Togo at the senior level. He played his first game for the Hawks in their 1-1 draw versus Sudan on October 12, 2020.