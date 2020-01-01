Local players in Kenya rarely celebrated - Sofapaka's Okoth

The forward claims one can only attract maximum respect if he is plying trade abroad

striker Ronald Okoth has alleged Kenyans do not celebrate local players especially those who play in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and the lower-tier competitions.

The forward was among the players who lifted the KPL trophy with in 2013 before moving on to other clubs.

"Over the years I’ve observed that most of us local footballers have been made to believe that our worth and value is only determined by playing abroad and this is the reason why locals aren’t that much-celebrated but I’ve always been of a different opinion!" Okoth wrote on his Facebook page.

The former Mahakama and star also gave his fellow local players tips on how to enjoy their careers despite few people celebrating them.

“You can still be a local footballer and be able to do much with the ‘little’ profile irrespective of the club you play for,” added Okoth.

“If you be your own biggest fan and start respecting your skill you learn to value yourself and worth even when people think otherwise.

“Not everyone will like or love you but we must encourage ourselves and pull each other up for us to be respected. I am pro-local football anytime.

“Cultivate that pro attitude.”

The former striker further states that even the local players who go the extra mile to offer a helping hand to the public do not always attract the attention that such a gesture deserves.

“It’s about time we give everyone something to celebrate about. I’m sorry to say even the few who give the masses something to celebrate about most of the times are ignored,” he continued.

His captain and defender at Sofapaka George Maelo echoed Okoth's sentiments in a short comment on the post.

“True I am one proud local footballer,” said the Batoto ba Mungu skipper.

“We must take pride in our skills. We are the lucky few,” Okoth said in reply to Maelo's comment.

The majority of the KPL players had to honour their season's fixtures without pay at some point during the campaign, as the league's managers failed to secure a sponsor after SportPesa's exit.