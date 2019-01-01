Local coaches cannot desert Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards - Selebwa

The tactician believes hunger for foreign coaches is not always the right one for K'Ogalo and Ingwe

and AFC have been urged to consider local coaches to avoid exit dramas owing to financial constraints.

The two arguably biggest clubs in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) have been struggling this season after the exit of their main sponsor SportPesa. Steven Polack who heads K'Ogalo and his counterpart from Ingwe Andre Casa Mbungo have regularly stated they will leave if nothing is done to solve the situation.

The two tacticians are set to leave for the holidays, and many feel they might not come back if the situation does not improve. Gilbert Selebwa feels the two teams should give a chance to local coaches who can stick around through thick and thin.

"Gor and Leopards do not learn, they always make the same mistake with the same result," Selebwa told Goal on Monday.

Article continues below

"One thing they should do is employ local coaches and give them the same support they give the foreigners. If they do so I am sure performance will be good and evident to everyone.

"Local coaches are loyal, they cannot threaten to leave when things are not working well financially. It is a lesson the two clubs are not willing to take and it might negatively impact them in the future," Selebwa concluded.

Gor Mahia are currently top of the KPL table with 28 points, six more than seventh-placed AFC Leopards