'He's passed his sell-by date' - Lloris slammed following another error in Tottenham's defeat to Aston Villa

WHAT HAPPENED? Lloris failed to hold Douglas Luiz's long range effort, fumbling the ball into the path of Ollie Watkins who set up Emiliano Buendia to open the scoring in North London earlier today. Fresh off World Cup disappointment with France, where he failed to save a penalty in the final defeat to Argentina, it wasn't the return to domestic action Lloris would have wanted.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Sky Sports shortly after the game, Souness said: "I am not a big fan of Hugo Lloris, I've said it for a long time. He's made four errors leading to goals since the start of last season, the most of any keeper in the league. For me, he is past his sell-by date."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The issues that Spurs face at the moment go well beyond Lloris. Conte, who usually prides his teams on being defensively tight, has failed to quell Tottenham's recent record of leaking goals. Today's defeat to Aston Villa was the seventh consecutive game in which they've conceded two or more goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR LLORIS ? Despite criticism like this, Lloris' future at Spurs doesn't seem under any immediate threat. He'll be entering his 11th year at Tottenham come the summer but there's a lot to do and achieve until then. He'll keep goal again when his side go to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.