Liverpool’s Salah sends social media into meltdown after breaking Drogba’s record
Shina Oludare
Oct 24, 2021 17:25 UTC +00:00
Getty
Mohamed Salah sent Twitter into a frenzy after breaking Didier Drogba’s record against Manchester United to become the highest-scoring African in Premier League history.
Following his effort in Liverpool’s 5-0 thumping of Watford his last time out, the Egyptian matched the Chelsea great’s tally with his first goal at Old Trafford.
However, he smashed those figures following his hat-trick as the Reds smashed Manchester United 5-0 in front of their home fans.
Social media went into meltdown while praising the former Chelsea and AS Roma star who has now scored nine times in his last seven league matches for Jurgen Klopp’s team.