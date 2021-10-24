Liverpool’s Salah: ‘I can’t say I’m the best player in the world’

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has downplayed claims by his manager Jurgen Klopp that he is currently the best player in the world.

The 29-year-old Egypt international has been in great form for the Reds in this campaign where he has managed to score 12 goals in 11 appearances and was labelled the best player in the world by Klopp after his wonder goal against Watford in the Premier League last week.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s visit to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Salah told Sky Sports as quoted by the club’s official website: “It sounds great to me but I think it's always opinion. I can’t say I’m the best player in the world – some people agree, some people not.

“I'm just happy about my performance at the moment, but I would always say its opinion.

“It's always the ambition to be the best player in the world. I don't have to lie. It's something that drives me to work really hard and just try to be the best version of myself.

“In my head, I'm the best player all the time. I'm trying to have that confidence in my head. It doesn't matter if some people agree with you, some people not.”

On becoming the first Liverpool player to ever score in nine consecutive fixtures after his match-winning penalty against Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League, Salah said: "I'm always looking at where I can improve.

"The goal against Man City was my right foot, a tight angle – I'm always practising after training, before training in the gym.

“I'm always thinking, 'If I'm in this situation, what can I do? How can I finish well? How can I pass the ball to someone to score?”

“The staff here work with me well to practise after training – finishing, cutting inside with the left foot. I'm not thinking I can relax, I'm always looking to improve.”

Salah has also revealed his unhappiness when people refer to Liverpool as underdogs.

“I hate the word that we are underdogs or something, who can't win something because of that or that. I'm always saying that we have to win something because we play for Liverpool,” Salah continued.

“When I first started to play in Egypt, I said, 'I want to play in Europe, I want to have the best career from an Egyptian player.' Then once I got in Basel, I said, 'No, I want to do something really special.'

“It's always in my mind like, 'You are here now – what do you want next?' I'm always trying to find something [to] drive me hard and drive me to work really hard and achieve what I want.

“It's always the next thing for me because once you accept where you are and just relax, you can start going down. Once you have the next target and the next target, that's what can drive you. That's how you achieve great things.

“I'm just trying my best to help the team to win games, to win trophies. I like to win things with the club. I like the club here a lot, I love the club.”